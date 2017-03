MICHAEL J. ZAVATTO

Michael John Zavatto, 88, retired prime-meat butcher and one of the original homeowners in Truman Annex, passed away March 13, 2017, at his home in Shelter Island, New York.

Michael was born in Inwood, Long Island, to John and Theresa Zavatto, and was the third of four children: His older sisters Iris and Phyllis, and his younger brother, Frank. The fami...