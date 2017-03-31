UPPER KEYS

Man dies while snorkeling

A man from Garden City, New York died while snorkeling offshore of the Upper Keys on Wednesday.

John Kollar, 70, was snorkeling from the commercial vessel Reef Roamer when crewmembers noticed he was face down in the water and unresponsive. They pulled Kollar onto the boat, but he was not breathing so they performed CPR as they returned to shore.

Paramedics met th...