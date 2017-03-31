County to pitch U.S. 1 portable bridges to FDOT
Monroe County representatives plan to propose placing portable pedestrian bridges across U.S. 1 when they meet with state transportation officials Friday.
Traffic on U.S. 1 has been a major issue this year and area government officials are trying to find ways to ease congestion.
Representatives from the county, the cities of Key West, Marathon, Islamorada, Layton...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.