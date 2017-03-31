Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Friday, March 31, 2017
County to pitch U.S. 1 portable bridges to FDOT
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

Monroe County representatives plan to propose placing portable pedestrian bridges across U.S. 1 when they meet with state transportation officials Friday.

Traffic on U.S. 1 has been a major issue this year and area government officials are trying to find ways to ease congestion.

Representatives from the county, the cities of Key West, Marathon, Islamorada, Layton...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Weekend events will delay traffic
Friday, March 31, 2017
Commissioner Lopez to lead Bahama Village bicycle tour
Friday, March 31, 2017
Utility won't change retirement policy
Friday, March 31, 2017
Harris School back on the market for $15M
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Motorist hits gator on U.S. 1
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Burned-out switch causes power outage
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Syphilis spike could revive sex-ed
Friday, March 31, 2017 -
Shrimp Farm housing project vetoed
Thursday, March 30, 2017 -
Woman charged with murder
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 -
FKAA steps up to help tiny Cross Key
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 -
Accidents keep authorities busy
Tuesday, March 28, 2017 -
County takes up canal projects again
Monday, March 27, 2017 -