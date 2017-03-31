Florida Keys News
Friday, March 31, 2017
Syphilis spike could revive sex-ed
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
mmiles@keysnews.com

Acknowledging a problem is the first step toward solving it, and 11 cases of syphilis in four months is a problem.

But at least we’re talking about it, said the director of a local women’s health center after meeting with the county’s health department administrator to discuss the troubling trend of syphilis infections and identify an effective response.&nbsp...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
County to pitch U.S. 1 portable bridges to FDOT
Friday, March 31, 2017
Utility won't change retirement policy
Friday, March 31, 2017
Weekend events will delay traffic
Friday, March 31, 2017
Commissioner Lopez to lead Bahama Village bicycle tour
Friday, March 31, 2017
Motorist hits gator on U.S. 1
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Burned-out switch causes power outage
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Shrimp Farm housing project vetoed
Thursday, March 30, 2017 -
Woman charged with murder
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 -
FKAA steps up to help tiny Cross Key
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 -
Accidents keep authorities busy
Tuesday, March 28, 2017 -
County takes up canal projects again
Monday, March 27, 2017 -
Lyft gets jump on ride-sharing
Sunday, March 26, 2017 -