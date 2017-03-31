Man arrested for shooting firearm while intoxicated
KEY LARGO — A 26-year-old man accused of firing guns in the woods while drunk and high on marijuana was arrested Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Lucas Confer of Key Largo was charged with discharging a firearm while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia. Once at the jail, a small bag of marijuana was found in his...
