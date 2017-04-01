1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 a.m. and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m., barometer 29.62.5, thermometer 78, wind east northeast 2, clouds 2. About 7:30, a thick fog passed over the town and lasted about 20 minutes. Read Household Words.

1886: A fire started at 2 a.m. at the...