Florida Keys News
Saturday, April 1, 2017
Add to FacebookAdd to Twitter
Conchs honor seniors with win, prepare for districts
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
rcooke@keysnews.com

It was senior night for the Key West High School boys lacrosse team and they celebrated with a 12-4 win over Miami Country Day on Friday at The Back Yard.

It was an especially good night for junior goalie Joey Eppy, who had a stellar game, said Conchs coach Jake Luce.

“Joey played the best game I’ve ever seen him play,” Luce said. “My goalie wa...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Sports
Conchs' young arms stop Bears, earn sweep
Saturday, April 1, 2017 -
0 comments
League back in action after break, U13/15 boys host Upper Keys Panthers
Saturday, April 1, 2017 -
0 comments
Conchs look to even season series with Raiders, earn bid to states
Saturday, April 1, 2017 -
0 comments
Dolphins rout Knights in three innings
Saturday, April 1, 2017 -
0 comments
Bankers fifth inning rally falls short against ICAMCO
Friday, March 31, 2017 -
0 comments
Mejia takes first in regionals for berth at state championship
Friday, March 31, 2017 -
0 comments