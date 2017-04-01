Health
You can speed muscle growth with active recovery
By DANIEL REYNEN Citizen Columnist
Taking rest days between workouts is an important part of building muscle. Exercise tears muscle fibers. It’s when you rest that things heal and we grow stronger. But that doesn’t mean you should spend your off days kicked back on the couch. A better way to rest is by doing something called “active recovery.”
Think of active recovery as a sort of middle grou...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.