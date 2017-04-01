Health

You can speed muscle growth with active recovery

By DANIEL REYNEN Citizen Columnist

Taking rest days between workouts is an important part of building muscle. Exercise tears muscle fibers. It’s when you rest that things heal and we grow stronger. But that doesn’t mean you should spend your off days kicked back on the couch. A better way to rest is by doing something called “active recovery.”

Think of active recovery as a sort of middle grou...