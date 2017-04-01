KEY WEST

Pigeon King to speak April 5

The Florida Keys Audubon Society’s speaker series continues Wednesday, April 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Key West Garden Club, featuring Jim Hale.

Hale is often referred to as the Pigeon King of Key West. Hale raises, trains and races homing pigeons and has won many awards. He is familiar to many Key Westers as the man who releases white pigeons at weddings and other events. Hale...