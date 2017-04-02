Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Sunday, April 2, 2017
Trial set for smuggler nabbed in Tavernier
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

A Naples man arrested last month in Tavernier and charged with alien smuggling will go on trial at the federal courthouse in Key West in May barring a plea agreement or some other legal development. 

Richard Karl Mork, 64, was indicted on March 24 on 10 counts of encouraging aliens to enter the United States and one count of aiding and assisting certain aliens to enter the U.S...

