Florida Keys News
Sunday, April 2, 2017
Teens accused in invasion suspended
BY Mandy Miles and Adam Linhardt  Key West Citizen 

Two of the three Key West teenagers being charged as adults with two potential life felonies have been suspended from Key West High School’s main campus pending the outcome of their case. 

Isaac Archer and Deon Bacon, both 17 and Key West High School students, and D’Monte Davis, 18, were charged with felony home invasion with a firearm and felony attempte...

