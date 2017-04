Keys Homes

Pets in place

By Barbara Bowers Citizen Columnist

Doggy doors and fences. Kitty hideouts and jungle gyms. Even a strategically placed bed helps mold your house to the needs of pet companions.

“I put a doggy bed in my art studio so Jude can hang out comfortably with me while I paint at home,” said Elizabeth Chamberlain, who rescued the English springer spaniel two years ago, when Jude was a puppy.

Pet beds...