Dr. Doug Mader's - "To Your Pet's Health"

Be patient when seeking diagnosis of pet's skin problem

Dr. Doug,

I have a small dog that is constantly scratching. I took it to my vet and he gave it an itch shot.

That helped a lot, but, as he warned me, the itchiness came back a couple of weeks later. He got another shot, which also helped. The vet said that my dog has bad allergies and will likely need an itch shot on a regular basis.

Rec...