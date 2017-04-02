Robin Robinson
Alluring music, sylvan voices, dreamsicle dancers seduce the senses
By Robin Robinson Citizen Columnist
Both the Garden Club and the Studios of Key West, along with Wendy Taucher’s Dance Opera Theater, are busy creating the “Key West Reverie,” a perfect event for the end of the season. It asks the observer to take a deep breath, relax and contemplate a few empty spaces lurking in the lush gardens.
There are 10 sections to this complicated, seductive script. In...
