MONROE COUNTY

Robert Frost poetry contest for students

Monroe County students can submit poetry entries to the Robert Frost Poetry Contest for children and teens by Friday, April 14.

Children ages 6-12 and teens ages 13-18 are can mail or drop off their poems at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. Students can also email their work to poetry@tskw.org.

Students should include their name, parent or guardian...