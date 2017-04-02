The Bottom Line
Schwab takes reins as executive director at Domestic Abuse Shelter
The Domestic Abuse Shelter’s board of directors recently announced the hiring of Sheryl Schwab as the agency’s new executive director.
Schwab began her career in the domestic violence services arena in Broward County. In her 14 years there, she served in numerous positions ranging from dire...
