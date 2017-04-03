Wallet theft suspect arrested in Marathon
MARATHON — A woman accused of stealing a wallet from a marina bathhouse two weeks ago has been arrested by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives.
Lucinda Dennison, 53, was charged with six counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and five counts of theft.
Dennison was identified by Sgt. Nicholas Whiteman from surveillance video...
