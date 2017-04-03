MONROE COUNTY
Sherrif's Office reaccredited
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was nationally reaccredited recently at the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement conference held in Mobile, Alabama. Sheriff Rick Ramsay traveled to Mobile to accept the reaccreditation and to accept the added “Excellence Award.”
Requirements for receiving the Excellence Award are arduous, requiring compliance with CAL...
