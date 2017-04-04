KEY WEST

Historical trolley tours Saturday in Islamorada

The Matecumbe Historical Trust offers the “29 Points of Interest” historical trolley tours on the islands of Islamorada on Saturday, April 8.

The hourlong tours start at the Islamorada Moose Lodge, 81573 Old Highway, at 10 and 11:30 a.m., although additional tours will be added to accommodate demand.

Reservations are recommended, although ticket...