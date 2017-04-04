Citizen's Voice
“Noise pollution is a part of the urban landscape, so anytime we can do anything to mitigate it it’s wonderful. Yea to our commissioners for taking on the leaf blowers. While they’re at it, let’s target noisy scooters and motorcycles.”
“Nice try! Taxis have no surge pricing, and nothing is shared in your unmarked, unregulated, gypsy cab with an a...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.