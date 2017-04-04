Report: Man drains $10K from plumbing company

LOWER KEYS — A 53-year-old man accused of defrauding a plumbing company of more than $11,000 by using the company’s debit card more than 160 times at ATMs, restaurants, bars and other businesses nearly six years ago was arrested Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office filed arrest warrants for James Russell Nunna...