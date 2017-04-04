Report: Man drains $10K from plumbing company
LOWER KEYS — A 53-year-old man accused of defrauding a plumbing company of more than $11,000 by using the company’s debit card more than 160 times at ATMs, restaurants, bars and other businesses nearly six years ago was arrested Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office filed arrest warrants for James Russell Nunna...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.