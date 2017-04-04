Florida Keys News
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Wallen, McAlearney power Conchs to district finale
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
KEY WEST — The Key West High School boys’ lacrosse team came one step closer to earning its second straight District 32 championship with a 14-2 win on Monday night against Florida Christian in the semifinals at The Back Yard.

Although the Conchs thumped the Patriots twice during the regular season — 16-2 and 15-1 — nothing was assured in the postseason.

