1836: Feilding A. Browne was elected mayor of Key West.

1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 80, wind east northeast 1, clouds 4. Read Household Words. The pilot boats Dart and Champion went off about 12 to a ship, they were told by a bark with wh...