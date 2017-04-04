Florida Keys News
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Candidates make debut at forum
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

Open seats for Key West mayor and county commissioner and the creation of a Lower Keys seat on the Keys Energy Services board drew new and younger faces to the first gathering of the election season.

A handful of first-time candidates made their political debut at Monday’s forum sponsored by the Key West-based group Hometown!.

Monroe Holloway and Dave Gonzales,...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Lawyers spar over bail in murder case
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
'Pigeon King' Jim Hale rules the roost
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
One airlifted in motorcycle crash
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Electric scooter rentals come under city code scrutiny
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Three cocaine smugglers face life
Monday, April 3, 2017
Family raising funds for child's surgery
Monday, April 3, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
City to vote on homeless shelter
Monday, April 3, 2017 -
Teens accused in invasion suspended
Sunday, April 2, 2017 -
Lackluster lobster season closes
Saturday, April 1, 2017 -
Syphilis spike could revive sex-ed
Friday, March 31, 2017 -
Shrimp Farm housing project vetoed
Thursday, March 30, 2017 -
Woman charged with murder
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 -