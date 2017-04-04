Candidates make debut at forum

Open seats for Key West mayor and county commissioner and the creation of a Lower Keys seat on the Keys Energy Services board drew new and younger faces to the first gathering of the election season.
A handful of first-time candidates made their political debut at Monday’s forum sponsored by the Key West-based group Hometown!.
Monroe Holloway and Dave Gonzales,...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.