I have an admission to make. I’m a sucker for books that either try to prove or debunk conspiracy theories about John F. Kennedy’s murder. As a result, I was attracted to this title immediately and started reading the book thinking I would pick up another aspect of the JFK assassination conspiracy. The lone gunman theory has never made any sense to me, but in this book author Jack Patterson did not linger on the assassination at all. I was a little disappointed in that regard.

The protagonist of “The Warren Omissions” is James Flynn, an ex-CIA operative who has retired upon rubbing a few people the wrong way after revealing evidence that Ronald Reagan had used his resources to spy on his presidential opponent in a report which his CIA bosses would rather have kept buried. He has now evolved into a celebrity investigative journalist who has become famous for debunking or proving conspiracy theories in print and on television. Flynn (and possibly Patterson) is a pessimistic person who states in the book, “Just understanding the level of dishonesty in the world was enough to make any man cynical.”

As this book begins, Flynn is intrigued by some leads about who really killed JFK including a video which shows a second shooter operating from the grassy knoll. But the overriding question in Flynn’s mind is who organized the killing and why did they do it. He stumbles on leads that seem to implicate a secret Russian terrorist group which calls itself the Kuklovod, a name which translates into the puppeteers. It has been operating in the shadows since the 1960s with a goal of causing a global war that would result in total worldwide communist domination. They have dispatched their most ruthless agent who calls himself “Ivan the Terrible” to elevate the U.S. vice president by assassinating the current president and then use manipulation and coercion to trick this new president into starting World War III.

Virtually every character in “The Warren Omissions” has an agenda; they all have secrets, and everyone is vulnerable. It is up to Flynn to prevent Kuklovod’s mission from succeeding. There are several other overlapping plots with the CIA, the president and the vice president. Flynn is a James Bond-meets-Rambo- type character who could have been created by either Tom Clancy or Clive Cussler and who has all the qualities readers want from such an action hero. Flynn’s attributes include honor, patriotism, courage, humor, curiosity and an obstinate nature, and he has all the requisite fighting skills such a hero should possess.

This book is an easy read despite sloppy editing that leaves much to be desired. Some people might think of it as TV for the mind. It was also fun to watch Patterson take a 50-year-old conspiracy and tie it to today’s world, but just like Cussler, the reader has to overlook the plot’s plausibility from time to time and tell himself that, after, all this is only fiction.

David Beckwith is author of the Will and Betsy Black adventure series.