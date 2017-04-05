Sewer district administrator to run bird center

TAVERNIER — The Florida Keys Wild Bird Center named local wastewater district administrator Rob Bulkiewicz as executive director of the non-profit bird rescue and rehabilitation center.

He fills the seat vacated by former director Janeen Simon at the end of January.

The center appointed a hiring committee comprised of four of the nine bird center board members. The committee, with the assistance of outside consulting agent Mark Cruise, vetted more than 60 applicants who were interested in the position.

The committee whittled that number down to a dozen, and from there, six people were ultimately interviewed.

“We were fortunate for find someone with long history with deep connections in the Keys,” Cruise said. “The board made an excellent choice in Rob to be the new leader of the bird center. He’s the right person to come into this role.”

The bird center’s board chair, John Stuart, issued a statement: “We will benefit greatly from Robs’ strong organizational and management skills, his proficiency with technology and his experience with the public sector. It is also a real plus that Rob is so well known and well respected throughout the Keys.”

Bulkiewicz will leave behind his director of administration position at the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District on April 7 as well as the ire of a few of its commissioners.

In the four years that Bulkiewicz was employed by the district, his salary nearly doubled to $90,000. His promotions and raises were a cause for consternation for Commissioner Andy Tobin who had vocally opposed the creation of director of administration position.

Former district general manager Paul Christian, who was fired in January, had come under scrutiny from Tobin for promoting Bulkiewicz since 2013 from the IT department to the administrative post, bumping his salary from $45,000 to $60,000 then ultimately to $89,607.69.

Bulkiewicz said he’s excited to go to work at the bird center.

“I’ve always been passionate about the environment and the Keys,” he said. “I’ve been down here for almost 40 years., I care what happens here.”

Bulkiewicz’ salary at the bird center will be between $70,000 and $80,000. Former director Simon made $70,000 in 2015.

“The salary offered to Rob is in line with the position, and with the cost of living factored in,” Cruise said. “The board has adhered to the best practice of conducting and following a compensation study to determine a fair market salary for this position, based on the salaries of similar positions in similarly-sized non-profit organizations in the region.”

As for his new role, Cruise said Bulkiewicz will focus on day-to-day operations.

The bird center has been hit with a number county and state code violations over the past year. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection levied a $5,500 fine against the center last November for a number of infractions, including the leaching out of sand fill from the pelican pond into surrounding wetlands.

As a result of its investigation, DEP has given the facility 150 days from a Feb. 9 follow-up inspection to install a wastewater system at its bird center and address the pelican enclosure to minimize runoff during high tide events.

tjava@keysnews.com