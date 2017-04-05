Man wanted in thefts returned to county
BIG COPPITT KEY — A 26-year-old Key West man wanted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Key West police on multiple burglary and theft charges was arrested in Broward County in February and returned to the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office charged Anthony Diaz with two counts of burglary, grand...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.