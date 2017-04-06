Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Thursday, April 6, 2017
Bicyclist airlifted in NRB crash
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

A bicyclist was airlifted to Miami after being struck by a car entering North Roosevelt Boulevard by the Home Depot on Wednesday, according to Key West police. 

The 74-year-old male bicyclist’s name was withheld by police pending notification of next of kin, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean. 

The cyclist was eastbound on the sidewalk at 11:30 a.m....

