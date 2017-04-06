PHYLLIS M ALLEN
Phyllis M Allen, 75, of Key West, Florida died April 1, 2017.
She was born May 15, 1941 in Key West to Philip and Maria Allen, both who preceded her in death. She was the third of five children.
She graduated from FAMU with an undergraduate degree and later obtained her master’s degree from the University of Miami. She served the Ke...
