Football is coming to Horace O’Bryant Middle school, as the Buccaneers will field a team in the fall for the first time in more than 30 years, if ever. But Bucs athletic director John Grimesey said the fundraising to support the program remains the toughest obstacle — starting with this weekend’s Buc Bash at the Smokin’ Tuna Saloon.

“I’ve been hearing around town that it’s time to centralize this thing and put together the best possible coaching staff to teach these kids,” said Grimesey, who added that the program will likely put an end to the KWJFL’s A League. “We also want to hold them accountable for their grades and all the things that go along with everything we can do from here. I think it can be a great thing and I’m really excited about it.”

The new Buccaneer’s program would take the place as the pipeline for the Key West High football squad, which Grimesey said is something that Conchs head coach Johnny Hughes has wanted to implement for five to six years.

“The dwindling participation was really evident in the city league and that’s the one thing we want to make clear is that we want to increase participation,” said Grimesey. “We are going to find ways to get kids on the field and if they don’t have a football team at their school they will play for us. They are all welcome, Sugarloaf, Mary Immaculate, home schooled, it doesn’t matter. If a young person wants to play on this team, we want them out there.”

Now with the team coming to fruition, HOB has tabbed Drew Haggard to be the head coach with Bobby Highsmith, Jason Roberts and Morgan McPherson on the staff as assistants.

“These guys have all jumped in and have really been been helping a lot, which is one of the reasons I really wanted to get the staff,” said Grimesey.

The AD said there will be informal workouts and weight training taking place during the summer before practice officially opens on Aug. 9 in preparation for the season opener on Aug. 26 against Marathon. As of now, Grimesey said he fully expects to raise the needed funds to field the team, but monetary concerns still remain the main priority in getting the team on the gridiron.

“It’s a lot to put a football team on the field, you are talking about 25 to 30 grand,” said Grimesey. “We are going to be working all summer to raise it and we are going to get it done, because we have been raising money all school year. Our banner program has responded really well and the kids have been out working the tri-KW and the half marathon, but really to properly fund the program we have to get the booster program off the ground and with what we have going on Sunday is a huge part of that.”

On Saturday, HOB Smokin’ Tuna Saloon will play host to the Bucs Bash, which will be an all-you-can-eat and drink meet and greet for a $100 per person from 4 to 7 p.m.

“We will be out there to talk football and raise money,” said Grimesey. “We’ll be doing a raffle and there will be all kinds of cool stuff going on to help out this program.”

This season the HOB is scheduled to play Marathon twice, while Ransom Everglades will head south and the Bucs will make a trip to the mainland to take on Florida Christian.

“We had Gulliver too, but they backed out,” said Grim. “We are still working on more and I have plenty of other avenues to try.

“We are asking to use Tommy Roberts for the first game, because it’s kind of a big deal and we expect a lot of people to show up for it,” added the AD about the Aug. 26 game against Marathon. “We’d like to have the Key West High Back Yard as our home field for the rest of the game, but there are still things we have to figure out there. We don’t want to interfere with Johnny (Hughes) and the varsity team. But that’s far in the future and I’m not worried about that. I’ll find a field and we have even thought about playing in Sugarloaf, because we will have kids from there too.”

No matter where the team plays, which Grimesey said is likely at the KWHS Back Yard, the AD added that the team is here to stay unlike the last Buccaneers’ team that may have been fielded in the late 1970s.

“I had a guy tell me that he played for the last HOB team in 1979 and I went asking around, but no one else can remember that happening,” said Grimesey. “No matter how that went, this time it’s going to go on and last forever.”

jwcooke@keysnews.com