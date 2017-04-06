'Canes sweep action against Knights, 'Fins

The Coral Shores High boys and girls track and field teams garnered a pair of victories on Tuesday afternoon in the season finle for the squad.

The Lady’Canes scored 54 point sto win the tri-meet against Archbioshop Curley (57) and Marathon (32)

The Hurricanes boys were able winners with a score of 80 well in front of Curley (47) and Marathon (39)

...