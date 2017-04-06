KEY WEST

Infant/child CPR classes offered

The Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition invites all parents and caregivers to attend an infant/child CPR class to learn invaluable life-saving skills.

The $25 class will cover infant/child CPR, choking prevention, poison control, shaken baby prevention and basic first aid. Participants will receive a Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED Ready Reference to take home. To keep costs aff...