Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
City to review plan for Bahama Village
The future of Bahama Village could become much clearer in the coming months, with the completion of the revised master work plan for the neighborhood.
The master plan will prioritize the Community Redevelopment Agency's approximately $800,000 in annual funding to larger projects such as the Frederick Douglass Gym expansion, health department relocation and adaptive reuse of the for...
