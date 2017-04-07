Pharmacy employee accused of stealing drugs
KEY LARGO — A pharmacy employee accused of stealing prescription painkillers after a fellow employee reportedly caught her was arrested Tuesday evening, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office.
Heather Ann Burckhard, 53, was charged with grand theft and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Deputy Annette Simo...
