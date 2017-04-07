KEY WEST

Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day event

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County and the Coral City Elks Lodge are hosting a National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day event on Saturday, April 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Coral City Elks Lodge.

The movie, “Reflections,” a film written by teens for teens, will be featured. Free pizza, popcorn and soda will be served.

The free event will be held...