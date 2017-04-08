KEY WEST

Police ID struck bicyclist

Police identified the bicyclist struck Wednesday on a North Roosevelt Boulevard sidewalk as 74-year-old Joe Stewart.

Stewart was eastbound on the sidewalk at 11:30 a.m. when a 2009 Chevrolet HHR driven by Fritznel Sainrilus, 41, of Key West, who was attempting to leave the hardware store and enter the road, struck him, police said. Stewart was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center...