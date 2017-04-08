KEY WEST
Police ID struck bicyclist
Police identified the bicyclist struck Wednesday on a North Roosevelt Boulevard sidewalk as 74-year-old Joe Stewart.
Stewart was eastbound on the sidewalk at 11:30 a.m. when a 2009 Chevrolet HHR driven by Fritznel Sainrilus, 41, of Key West, who was attempting to leave the hardware store and enter the road, struck him, police said. Stewart was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.