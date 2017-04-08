Big Pine Key man arrested for fleeing
BIG COPPITT KEY — A 39-year-old man accused of fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop was arrested Thursday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Nakomus Kyle McCauley, of Big Pine Key, was charged with fleeing from a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He also has a warrant from Indian River County for tw...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.