The bullpen could not hold the lead for the Key West High School baseball team in the first meeting against I-Mater Academy, which scored seven runs in the its final three at-bats to pull out a 9-4 victory Friday night at Rex Weech Field.

The Conchs (11-9) used four pitchers out of the bullpen, each of whom allowed at least one earned run on a combined seven walks and three hits, s...