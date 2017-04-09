Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Sunday, April 9, 2017
State attorney's office looking into hospital issues
Former CEO, LKMC refuse to talk without attorney
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
Hospital officials on Friday declined to comment on recent attempts by the state attorney’s office to speak with current and former administrators and physicians from Lower Keys Medical Center.

A state attorney investigator has been trying to contact former Lower Keys Medical Center CEO Nicki Ward for some time. After sending a registered letter recently, the office received...

