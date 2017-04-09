Keys Homes
Younger Houses for Older Gentlemen
By Barbara Bowers Citizen Columnist
William Kirkwood and Brian Donovan owned their house at 615 Caroline St. for 30 years. Selling the Grand Old Dame in 2016 was tough.
Where to move was even tougher.
“The house hunt was for a ground-level house with three bedrooms and two bathrooms,” said Donovan. “That’s difficult to find in Old Town.”
Truth is, large...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.