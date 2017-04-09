Keys Homes

Younger Houses for Older Gentlemen

By Barbara Bowers Citizen Columnist

William Kirkwood and Brian Donovan owned their house at 615 Caroline St. for 30 years. Selling the Grand Old Dame in 2016 was tough.

Where to move was even tougher.

“The house hunt was for a ground-level house with three bedrooms and two bathrooms,” said Donovan. “That’s difficult to find in Old Town.”

Truth is, large...