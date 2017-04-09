Dr. Doug Mader's - "To Your Pet's Health"
What's that you say? Pointing out the harangue
By DR. DOUG MADER Citizen Columnist
It is not uncommon for me to provide care for owners either as a referral or a second — or third — opinion. The comments that I hear from the owners about their previous experiences range from complimentary to confused to derogatory.
I generally listen to the ramblings and acknowledge with a courtesy nod, but rarely do I engage with a response. I try not to encourage an...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.