Dr. Doug Mader's - "To Your Pet's Health"

What's that you say? Pointing out the harangue

It is not uncommon for me to provide care for owners either as a referral or a second — or third — opinion. The comments that I hear from the owners about their previous experiences range from complimentary to confused to derogatory.

I generally listen to the ramblings and acknowledge with a courtesy nod, but rarely do I engage with a response. I try not to encourage an...