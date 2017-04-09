Robin Robinson

Strange bedfellows produce surprise offspring

Back in 1886, George Bowman planted a lemon tree next to a citron tree and they played well together in his yard. Their offspring, the Ponderosa lemon, produced a grapefruit-sized fruit with a thick, bumpy rind and lots of seeds. It tasted exactly like a lemon, but unlike lemon, its fruit can remain on the tree for months and still retain its acidic, juicy flavor.

This accide...