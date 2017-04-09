Remembering Minister Phyllis Allen
The death of Minister Phyllis Allen brings sadness to my heart. When I first arrived in Key West it was Ms. Allen who helped introduce me to the religious and educational sectors of our community.
In her graciousness she opened worlds to me, just as she had opened larger worlds for so many others in our city. Her work through the desegregation and then integration of our schools ev...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.