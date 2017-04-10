Deputies find nearly $6K in traffic stop
MARATHON — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies found about $6,000 and a crack cocaine rock about the size of a dime worth roughly $100 during a traffic stop early Friday morning, according to an arrest report.
Aaron Kyle Smith, 37, of the Middle Keys — his exact address was unclear in jail and report records — was charged with felony possession of...
