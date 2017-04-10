Citizen's Voice
“LAX airport reaped almost $23 million in fees from Uber and Lyft in 2016, compared to around $3 million from traditional taxi services which refused to lower prices. Maybe money will convince the commission to get with the program.”
“Mass greed or everything changes and nothing remains the same. Sad but true. You may grieve for the past, your choice, Key West is...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.