Citizen's Voice
“Did any of you on the canal who are bothered by the house lit up like a gas station actually mention this to the homeowner?”
“ ‘Mind-numbing noise’ from a leaf blower? Much drama in your family, girlfriend? I’m gonna start a charity to get you some therapy, poor thing. Life must be frightening since you left the tower, subjecting you to real lif...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.