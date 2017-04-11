Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Police mourn loss of Delray Beach officer
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

The Delray Police officer killed in a scooter crash in Key West early Saturday was a veteran of the department as a field training officer and a SWAT sniper instructor, according to the department’s Facebook page. 

Officer Christine Braswell, 40, was a 10-year veteran of the force as well as a police academy instructor at Broward College and an instructor for Delray...

