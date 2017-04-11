KEY LARGO

Ten migrants interdicted at sea

Coast Guard crews interdicted two go-fast vessels near Garden Cove east of Key Largo early Monday morning and placed 10 people in custody, said spokesman Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Woodall.

A Customs and Border Protection plane notified the Coast Guard at 1 a.m. and six men and four women were discovered aboard, Woodall said. Coast Guard Sector Key West commanding officer Capt. J...