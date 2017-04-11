1833: Alexander Patterson was named Postmaster of Key West.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:20 A.M. barometer 29.60, thermometer 77, wind northeast 3, clouds 1 with hazy. The schooner Dart came down from the reef. The ship Pocahontas is on shore on Sombrero Reef loaded...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.