1833: Alexander Patterson was named Postmaster of Key West.

1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:20 A.M. barometer 29.60, thermometer 77, wind northeast 3, clouds 1 with hazy. The schooner Dart came down from the reef. The ship Pocahontas is on shore on Sombrero Reef loaded...