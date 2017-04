KERRY L. HIGHSMITH

Kerry L. Highsmith passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 8, 2017 after a long battle with cancer. Kerry was born on Jan. 3, 1941 in Washington, D.C.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra Johnson Highsmith, his son, Bobby Highsmith and his wife, Kimberley, his two treasured grandchildren, Grace and Tommy Highsmith, their mother, Lori...